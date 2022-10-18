Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashes into residential house in Yeisk

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RT
October 17, 2022
A major fire has broken out in the Russian city of Yeysk after a military Su-34 multipurpose fighter jet crashed outside a residential building.
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