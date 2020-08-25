"A New World Order, Behind Closed Doors", A Real Song From The United Nations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYtl1Xhe19g
https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/08/1070312
UN Army Dance Scene from Wuhan Military Games: https://youtu.be/cKIfgkxaJSE?t=7719
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ql23fXLI2w
Tim Truth YT Channel