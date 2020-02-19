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*Global Spreading Speeds Up*26 People Being Monitored Westchester NY*Russia Bans All Chinese*
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73 views • February 19, 2020
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Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
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Thank you so much for your support!
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https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12309715
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http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/10-plagues-that-are-hitting-our-planet-simultaneously
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https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/second-wave-of-flu-is-hitting-the-united-states/vi-BB108qiX
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/02/18/806985225/coronavirus-updates-hospital-director-in-wuhan-dies-of-covid-19?utm_campaign=storyshare&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social
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https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1229939331730681856
https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1229917658130325504
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel Evolutionary Energy Arts 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.ft.com/content/60e0ea28-043c-36e7-a1b9-a90359655dbb
https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2020/02/14/second-wave-of-dangerous-flu-hitting-new-york-pediatric-deaths-on-the-rise/
https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2020/02/18/coronavirus-westchester-county-quarantine-cdc/
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/17/health/nebraska-coronavirus-unmc/index.html
https://www.ktvu.com/news/patient-from-cruise-ship-is-first-confirmed-case-of-coronavirus-in-napa-county
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/18/asia/japan-health-guidelines-coronavirus-hnk-intl/index.html
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12309715
https://twitter.com/DrTedros?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/thousands-ordered-work-home-experts-warn-japan-cusp-large-outbreak
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/feb/17/coronavirus-russian-court-orders-woman-who-fled-quarantine-back-to-hospital
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/i-am-so-angry-my-minds-gone-blank-how-one-beijing-propaganda-stunt-went-badly-awry
http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/10-plagues-that-are-hitting-our-planet-simultaneously
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-dumped-most-us-treasuries-18-months-december
https://files.catbox.moe/u1z3ap.jpg
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/second-wave-of-flu-is-hitting-the-united-states/vi-BB108qiX
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/02/18/806985225/coronavirus-updates-hospital-director-in-wuhan-dies-of-covid-19?utm_campaign=storyshare&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1229933473907036161
https://www.statnews.com/2020/02/03/retraction-faulty-coronavirus-paper-good-moment-for-science/
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://www.barrons.com/articles/chinas-economic-data-have-always-raised-questions-its-coronavirus-numbers-do-too-51581622840
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/so-many-dead-bodies-indianapolis-coroner-s-office-out-of-space
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/new-york-issues-gag-order-to-police-and-e-m-s-no-talk-to-anyone-about-coronavirus-cases
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1229939331730681856
https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1229917658130325504
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