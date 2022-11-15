https://gnews.org/articles/520323
Summary：11/14/2022 China is closely monitoring citizens who are attempting to take a trip abroad as more Chinese have sought to leave the country since the 20th National Congress. Because, for many Chinese, zero COVID, a fall in the real estate market and China's slow economy are getting on their nerves. .
