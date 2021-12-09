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Arriving at Hotel Quarantine, Calgary, Alberto, Canada - Courtesy of Canadian Government
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170 views • December 09, 2021
Arriving at the a Canadian Quarantine Center in Alberto, Calgary, Canada. The Acclaim Hotel converted into a COVID Quarantine Camp. Designed for maximum sterility and total fear mongering. Are we still on planet earth or have these people gone totally insane? Masked to the hilt, plastic aprons, latex gloves. The promotion of the fear factor couldn't be any higher. What a total sham! Coming soon to a town near you?
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