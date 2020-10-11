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China massing over a million troops in Prince Rupert/Salt Spring Island BC
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302 views • October 11, 2020
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Arm Yourselves and Prepare; China Massing “Tens-of-Thousands” of Troops in Prince Rupert and Vancouver Canada. Invade USA?
https://theblogginghounds.com/2020/10/08/arm-yourselves-and-prepare-china-massing-tens-of-thousands-of-troops-in-prince-rupert-and-vancouver-canada-invade-usa/
China Massing "Tens-of-Thousands" of Troops in Prince Rupert and Vancouver Canada
https://beforeitsnews.com/conspiracy-theories/2020/10/china-massing-tens-of-thousands-of-troops-in-prince-rupert-and-vancouver-canada-2517532.html
The common sense show.com
https://dcs.megaphone.fm/REP7788350027.mp3?key=a9cea8c6abec73ce2ad849486aa38f2c
Arm Yourselves and Prepare; China Massing “Tens-of-Thousands” of Troops in Prince Rupert and Vancouver Canada. Invade USA?
https://theblogginghounds.com/2020/10/08/arm-yourselves-and-prepare-china-massing-tens-of-thousands-of-troops-in-prince-rupert-and-vancouver-canada-invade-usa/
China Massing "Tens-of-Thousands" of Troops in Prince Rupert and Vancouver Canada
https://beforeitsnews.com/conspiracy-theories/2020/10/china-massing-tens-of-thousands-of-troops-in-prince-rupert-and-vancouver-canada-2517532.html
The common sense show.com
https://dcs.megaphone.fm/REP7788350027.mp3?key=a9cea8c6abec73ce2ad849486aa38f2c
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