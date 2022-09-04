Lucky Man - The Bracelet

Stan Lee's Lucky Man is a British crime drama television series, produced by Carnival Films and POW! Entertainment for Sky 1, which follows the story of Murder Squad detective Harry Clayton (James Nesbitt), who is granted the power to control luck. The first series debuted on 22 January 2016, and was watched by 1.14 million viewers.

:19 S01,E01 - More Yang Than Yin (Lucky Bracelet)

6:08 S01,E05 - The Last Chance (Rat Race)

5:13 S01,E02 - Win Some, Lose Some (2 clips combined into 1--4:18, :55)

4 clips, 11:51.