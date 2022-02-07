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Russia is the present danger, China is the long-term threat: Barrasso
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40 views • February 07, 2022
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wy., joined 'Fox News Sunday' to discuss the latest on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and former Vice President Pence saying he did not have the power to overturn the 2020 election. #FoxNews
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