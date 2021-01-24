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What Went Up in Flames
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510 views • January 24, 2021
It took a century to build Notre Dame. A confident, proud people built it—with hand tools. Wealthy Frenchmen have pledged a billion Euros for restoration, but would they pay a dime to preserve the people who built the cathedral? Only when Europeans are sure of who they are—and who they will be 200 years from now—will they be able to build, not just rebuild.
First posted on YouTube on April 19, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted on YouTube on April 19, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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