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Nazis are OK for US
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105 views • April 15, 2022
Welcome to the 4th Reich where most Americans mirror the citizens of Nazi Germany. If Ike or Audie Murphy were told in 1945 that our government would support Nazis in the 21st century, they would've laughed saying it would never happen Unfortunately, it's true.
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