Meme- Tom Renz- Attorney's COVID-WARD Whisleblowers
Visit Tom Renz.com, or see his mirrored videos and interviews here on Brighteon, or at Banned.video, and learn the truth about how some hosp1tal protocols  are k1lling C0VID patients.

Please, be brave, by sharing this and Tom's videos as far and wide as possible. 'Save as many as we can'. (quote from movie: The Day After Tomorrow)

https://www.tomrenz.com

https://www.banned.video

