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CIA Files Reveal Non-Prosecution of Employees for Alleged Sex Crimes With Young Children
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94 views • March 04, 2022
Video from RT and description statement below as found.
Gabbi Choong, [3/3/2022 12:27 AM]
https://t.me/gabbichoong/836
‘The CIA is a very sexualised organisation and they are very good at covering up crimes.
CIA operatives can commit the most heinous crimes against children and not be prosecuted.’
Child trafficking is run as an international government military intelligence cult operation.
Children are exploited for rape and experimentation including mk ultra, to generate blackops profits. This funding funnels into the military industrial complex where research and development continues to propagate evil agendas against the masses including biowarfare and the use of technology for mass control, Transhumanism.
The Aus army was directly involved with CIA biowarfare development, seeking to weaponise kuru a prion disease. Pine Gap is a CIA intelligence operated facility, established in 1966 as part of the cabal space weaponisation program.
These programs involving horrific abuse of children also serve to select a compromised and controlled cult army for the public stage and ongoing operations.
https://t.me/gabbichoong
Gabbi Choong, [3/3/2022 12:27 AM]
https://t.me/gabbichoong/836
‘The CIA is a very sexualised organisation and they are very good at covering up crimes.
CIA operatives can commit the most heinous crimes against children and not be prosecuted.’
Child trafficking is run as an international government military intelligence cult operation.
Children are exploited for rape and experimentation including mk ultra, to generate blackops profits. This funding funnels into the military industrial complex where research and development continues to propagate evil agendas against the masses including biowarfare and the use of technology for mass control, Transhumanism.
The Aus army was directly involved with CIA biowarfare development, seeking to weaponise kuru a prion disease. Pine Gap is a CIA intelligence operated facility, established in 1966 as part of the cabal space weaponisation program.
These programs involving horrific abuse of children also serve to select a compromised and controlled cult army for the public stage and ongoing operations.
https://t.me/gabbichoong
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