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This video lays out a step-by-step transition to an hour-based, voluntary labour economy. Ordinary people must challenge the illegitimate authority that our self-appointed corporate and government leaders have bestowed upon themselves. Their debt-based economic system is destroying the living world and we must stop them now. Please share this video widely so that proceeding with the transition becomes possible.