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Former Green Beret Running For Office Calls Out Swamp For Destroying American Way Of Life
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60 views • April 30, 2021
Owen is joined by Washington congressional candidate, Joe Kent, who sheds light about radical leftism in the west coast, and his view on Joe Biden’s speech at yesterday’s “Joint Address.”
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