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Estonain Real Podcast #001 Learning more about psychedelics with Susan Guner
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2 views • March 27, 2022
EstonainReal E001 Learning more about psychedelics with Susan Guner.
Susan is a freethinking explorer of spirit, passionate about self-agency through the central principle of meditation, specifically interested in learning and teaching about integration practices that can further facilitate a psychedelic renaissance allowing the emergence of holistic lifestyles.
She is trained in Holistic Psychotherapy grounded in therapeutic approach that focuses on holistic perspective through introspection, insight and empathetic self-exploration to increase self-awareness allowing the integration of the mind, body and spirit aspects of human experience in personal growth and development.
Susan Guners 21 day meditation challenge facebook groupe:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/146444433394631
Links to other platforms I am using:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEbPm1AOPQMl2nyhNP8M3qg
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-444687
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/estonianreal/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Estonian-Real-102249851771034
If you want to start your own podcast use this affiliate link:
https://www.podbean.com/estonianreal
Music:
Winter Chimes by Kevin MacLeod
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Music provided by FreeMusic109 https://youtube.com/FreeMusic109
Susan is a freethinking explorer of spirit, passionate about self-agency through the central principle of meditation, specifically interested in learning and teaching about integration practices that can further facilitate a psychedelic renaissance allowing the emergence of holistic lifestyles.
She is trained in Holistic Psychotherapy grounded in therapeutic approach that focuses on holistic perspective through introspection, insight and empathetic self-exploration to increase self-awareness allowing the integration of the mind, body and spirit aspects of human experience in personal growth and development.
Susan Guners 21 day meditation challenge facebook groupe:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/146444433394631
Links to other platforms I am using:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEbPm1AOPQMl2nyhNP8M3qg
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-444687
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/estonianreal/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Estonian-Real-102249851771034
If you want to start your own podcast use this affiliate link:
https://www.podbean.com/estonianreal
Music:
Winter Chimes by Kevin MacLeod
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Music provided by FreeMusic109 https://youtube.com/FreeMusic109
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