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Global Alert News - #282 - Dane Wigington
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105 views • January 03, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday January 2, 2021
MUST HEAR this weeks' report from Dane. Announcement from Tony "the rat" Fauci "worse flu is already in CA" + claims 70% more contagious than CV19, WILL SWEEP ACROSS the U.S. How did 'the rat' know it months ago? More CRUCIAL news as well.
MUST HEAR this weeks' report from Dane. Announcement from Tony "the rat" Fauci "worse flu is already in CA" + claims 70% more contagious than CV19, WILL SWEEP ACROSS the U.S. How did 'the rat' know it months ago? More CRUCIAL news as well.
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