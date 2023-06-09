Low Magnesium Can Increase Asthma Risk New Study Shows Magnesium BOOSTS Bone Density

Stew Peters Show





June 8, 2023





Improve your sleep quality & increase your bone density with Magnesium Breakthrough at https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

The co-founder of BiOptimizers, Wade Lightheart, is here to explain a new study on the benefits of magnesium.

Cardiologists are recommending Magnesium Breakthrough because it helps support heart function.

The soil in America is depleted of magnesium and this is why so many Americans are nutrient deficient.

That means we have to supplement magnesium into our diets because it’s not in our food and our bodies do not make it naturally.

Magnesium Breakthrough is composed of 7 of the most potent magnesiums on the market so that you get full body support.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

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