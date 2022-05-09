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Anatoly Kondrakhov, a resident of Mariupol, was born in 1942 in Germany, near a Concentration Camp. 050922
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60 views • May 09, 2022
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Part 1
Anatoly Kondrakhov, a resident of Mariupol, was born in 1942 near a concentration camp. In this video, he tells how the residents of Western Ukraine behaved in the concentration camp (in the next part, he will tell what they did in Mariupol in 2022):
— ... Scum, Westerners, police goons, they grabbed and carried themselves, and threw people into the stove. It was my mother who told me everything... They (the policemen) came, wanted to take me away from my mother. Hit me with a piece of iron...
To be continued.
Part 1
Anatoly Kondrakhov, a resident of Mariupol, was born in 1942 near a concentration camp. In this video, he tells how the residents of Western Ukraine behaved in the concentration camp (in the next part, he will tell what they did in Mariupol in 2022):
— ... Scum, Westerners, police goons, they grabbed and carried themselves, and threw people into the stove. It was my mother who told me everything... They (the policemen) came, wanted to take me away from my mother. Hit me with a piece of iron...
To be continued.
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