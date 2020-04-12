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The Days of Noah and Lot
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20 views • April 12, 2020
Jesus described the last days as being like the days of Noah and Lot, but contrary to popular belief, his beef was NOT so much with the sexual sins that Sodom and Gomorrah were infamous for, but with simple things like buying and selling, planting and building. Why?
This Christian cartoon explores one of the parables of Jesus! A parable which contains a very important lesson for living in the end times.
This Christian cartoon explores one of the parables of Jesus! A parable which contains a very important lesson for living in the end times.
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