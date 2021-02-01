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CNA Whistle Blower.. Alarming covid vaccine deaths in nursing home
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132 views • February 01, 2021
Pleas hear this CNA carefully. He's a caring christian man that is just telling you what he has seen at work, and turns out it's not just at the nursing home he works at, there are others too!
Note: Prior Corona virus vaccines never made it to market because in the animal studies the animals became more susceptible to corona virus infection after vaccination; it's called "pathogenic priming" and these are unlike most vaccines hence the difference in outcome. Plus the antibodies created in via the mRNA potentially interfere with our cleanup and anti inflammatory immune cells -the M cell macrophages causing other inflammatory issues. See my other videos for that.
This particular one is an excerpt from the full video, which is available at https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-329-recorded-deaths-so-far-following-experimental-covid-mrna-injections-in-the-u-s/
Note: Prior Corona virus vaccines never made it to market because in the animal studies the animals became more susceptible to corona virus infection after vaccination; it's called "pathogenic priming" and these are unlike most vaccines hence the difference in outcome. Plus the antibodies created in via the mRNA potentially interfere with our cleanup and anti inflammatory immune cells -the M cell macrophages causing other inflammatory issues. See my other videos for that.
This particular one is an excerpt from the full video, which is available at https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-329-recorded-deaths-so-far-following-experimental-covid-mrna-injections-in-the-u-s/
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