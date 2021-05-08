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Extraterrestrial History: The Power of the Gods
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57 views • May 08, 2021
Around the world, the gods of every culture and religion have powers beyond our understanding. Powers that they have not only used to fight each other but, powers that have been used to punish mankind on several occasions.
☟ SONGS FEATURED IN THIS VIDEO☟
Mattia Cuppeli - The Call
Kevin MacLeod - Dark Walk, Dreams Become Real
Phil Rey - Battle For Humanity
☟ SONGS FEATURED IN THIS VIDEO☟
Mattia Cuppeli - The Call
Kevin MacLeod - Dark Walk, Dreams Become Real
Phil Rey - Battle For Humanity
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