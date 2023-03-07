Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. John Littell: RSV "Epidemic" Fearmongering Is Going to Make Pharma Billions
55 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

"Instead of nutrition and stress management and hygiene ... they've tossed that out the window, and they [vaccinate] every man, woman, and child against every possible disease."

"RSV is not a disease in adults that matters. It's a respiratory virus that just goes away. But now they're going to make billions out of the pandemic of fear that they generated with all this unnecessary testing, and it's still happening!"

Full Video: https://rumble.com/v2bmuf4-mel-k-and-dr.-john-littell-md-do-no-harm-is-not-a-suggestion-3-3-32.html

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket