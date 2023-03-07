Dr. John Littell: RSV "Epidemic" Fearmongering Is Going to Make Pharma Billions

"Instead of nutrition and stress management and hygiene ... they've tossed that out the window, and they [vaccinate] every man, woman, and child against every possible disease."
"RSV is not a disease in adults that matters. It's a respiratory virus that just goes away. But now they're going to make billions out of the pandemic of fear that they generated with all this unnecessary testing, and it's still happening!"
Full Video: https://rumble.com/v2bmuf4-mel-k-and-dr.-john-littell-md-do-no-harm-is-not-a-suggestion-3-3-32.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.