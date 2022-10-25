Abortions & Crime For Everyone!

The Left’s Fantasy Land
* Overturning Roe v. Wade was monumental for Dems.
* The left’s election platform: abortions for all!
* Dems have no idea what voters want.
* Voters care about the economy and their own safety — as well as the quality of their lives.
* Looks like focusing on abortion won’t save Dems.
* Dems: abortion will save the economy!
* War zone: Americans know violent crime is surging.
* Dems face pressure on crime, but it’s too late.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-media-done-everything-it-can-minimiz-economy-crime
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 October 2022
