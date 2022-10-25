Abortions & Crime For Everyone!

The Left’s Fantasy Land

* Overturning Roe v. Wade was monumental for Dems.

* The left’s election platform: abortions for all!

* Dems have no idea what voters want.

* Voters care about the economy and their own safety — as well as the quality of their lives.

* Looks like focusing on abortion won’t save Dems.

* Dems: abortion will save the economy!

* War zone: Americans know violent crime is surging.

* Dems face pressure on crime, but it’s too late.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-media-done-everything-it-can-minimiz-economy-crime





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314293857112

