Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Abortions & Crime For Everyone!
113 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago |

The Left’s Fantasy Land

* Overturning Roe v. Wade was monumental for Dems.

* The left’s election platform: abortions for all!

* Dems have no idea what voters want.

* Voters care about the economy and their own safety — as well as the quality of their lives.

* Looks like focusing on abortion won’t save Dems.

* Dems: abortion will save the economy!

* War zone: Americans know violent crime is surging.

* Dems face pressure on crime, but it’s too late.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-media-done-everything-it-can-minimiz-economy-crime


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314293857112

Keywords
libertycorruptionabortiontucker carlsonliberalismtyrannyroe v wadeidiocracychild sacrificeviolent crimeprogressivismideologylawlessnessradicalismmayhemdeath cultcrime wavemanufactured crisisjanet yellenkari lakecrime surgekathy hochullarry krasnercrime crisiscrime spike

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket