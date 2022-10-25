Abortions & Crime For Everyone!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Left’s Fantasy Land
* Overturning Roe v. Wade was monumental for Dems.
* The left’s election platform: abortions for all!
* Dems have no idea what voters want.
* Voters care about the economy and their own safety — as well as the quality of their lives.
* Looks like focusing on abortion won’t save Dems.
* Dems: abortion will save the economy!
* War zone: Americans know violent crime is surging.
* Dems face pressure on crime, but it’s too late.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-media-done-everything-it-can-minimiz-economy-crime
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 October 2022