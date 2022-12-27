On Christmas day, our fellow fighters went to the nearby communities and wanted to let all the neighbors and nearby businesses know about the evil deeds committed by Weijian Shana

https://gnews.org/articles/626324

12/25/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 36: On Christmas day, the fellow fighters protesting across the street from the house of Weijian Shan’s daughter went to the nearby communities and wanted to let all her neighbors and nearby businesses know about the evil deeds committed by Weijian Shan, a senior spy of the CCP, and they called on Shan to cease siding with evil







