Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Anti-Christ: Who is He? Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar
channel image
High Hopes
2873 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
20 views
Published 19 hours ago

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on Oct 28, 2023


One of the signs given in the Bible before the Second Coming of Christ is the rise of the Anti-Christ. But who is he? Is he the Pope as many Fundamentalists claim? Is he alive today? Is he the Devil or just somebody possessed? Fr. Chris explains the answers in this talk that comes entirely from Scripture and the teaching of the Church.


Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t85obRrSLQE

Keywords
christiancatholicdevilpopesecond coming of christpossessedfr chris alarexplaining the faithalive today

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket