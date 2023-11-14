Create New Account
WWIII? PRAY! Sick or dying? PRAY! Afraid or alone? PRAY! And: "Pray for the peace of Jerusalem..." Psalm 122:6
PastorRuth
Published Yesterday

Is WWIII on the horizon with all nations poised and focused on the tiny nation of Israel? What does the Bible have to say about being outnumbered and cornered by the enemy? Has this ever happened before in Israel's history? These are the questions; but God has the answers. 

Keywords
iranbiblegodjesusisraelwarmuslimnorth americaprophetpray

