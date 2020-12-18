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THE COSMIC SECRET - Who we are, Why we are here & Which is our Destiny? - Corey Goode and David Wilcock
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345 views • December 18, 2020
COREY GOODE AND DAVID WILCOCK MADE AVAIBLE AND FREE FOR ALL THEIR FILM "THE COSMIC SECRET"
For the VERSION with SUBTITLE go to the youtube channel: "Unidentified":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWIpwuizzFQ&;feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2oIGLGZP-5aH7P0HrXIlVifiXhO2VjTeHrLPqk2PWoaTn6KHVkGFjALWw
Thi is the link that Corey Goode give on his personal Facebook page on 24 november 2020-
Joined by an all-star lineup of researchers, scientists, archeologists and insiders, The Cosmic Secret will make you question every page in your history book and everything you thought you knew about reality.
Corey Goode:
Youtube:SphereBeing Alliance
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa5Lacw0dS1fgSb9_kkVVlg
Sito web: Ascension Work Tv
https://ascensionworks.tv/
David Wilcock:
Youtube: David Wilcock/Divine Cosmos
https://www.youtube.com/user/davidwilcock333
Sito web: Divine Cosmos
https://divinecosmos.com/
For the VERSION with SUBTITLE go to the youtube channel: "Unidentified":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWIpwuizzFQ&;feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2oIGLGZP-5aH7P0HrXIlVifiXhO2VjTeHrLPqk2PWoaTn6KHVkGFjALWw
Thi is the link that Corey Goode give on his personal Facebook page on 24 november 2020-
Joined by an all-star lineup of researchers, scientists, archeologists and insiders, The Cosmic Secret will make you question every page in your history book and everything you thought you knew about reality.
Corey Goode:
Youtube:SphereBeing Alliance
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa5Lacw0dS1fgSb9_kkVVlg
Sito web: Ascension Work Tv
https://ascensionworks.tv/
David Wilcock:
Youtube: David Wilcock/Divine Cosmos
https://www.youtube.com/user/davidwilcock333
Sito web: Divine Cosmos
https://divinecosmos.com/
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