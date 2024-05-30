The Book of Daniel - Chapter 4

Nebuchadnezzar dreams of a great tree [proud and boastful]
Daniel's Interpretation - the tree represents Nebuchadnezzar and his kingdom
The tree is hewn down [humbled], but it's stump remains [eligible for redemption]
The Knowledge of Men vs. the Wisdom of God
Mark 8: 22-25. The Blind Man: "I see men as trees, walking"
The Redemption of Nebuchadnezzar
God is the Ultimate Judge / Sovereign / Supreme Authority
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.