The Book of Daniel - Chapter 4

Nebuchadnezzar dreams of a great tree [proud and boastful]

Daniel's Interpretation - the tree represents Nebuchadnezzar and his kingdom

The tree is hewn down [humbled], but it's stump remains [eligible for redemption]

The Knowledge of Men vs. the Wisdom of God

Mark 8: 22-25. The Blind Man: "I see men as trees, walking"

The Redemption of Nebuchadnezzar

God is the Ultimate Judge / Sovereign / Supreme Authority