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BREAKING: Australians Issue Emergency SOS To The World!
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280 views • September 26, 2021
The Alex Jones Show Emergency Saturday Broadcast (Full Show) - Commercial Free - 9-25-21
Australian activists and former political prisoners issue a dire warning to the world: “The globalists have captured our nation and are trying to break our will. Please help us. You are next.” Share this link to save Australia and save yourself!
Alex Jones also breaks down the latest incredible results of the Arizona audit proving Trump carried the state and that the election was stolen
Alex Jones breaks down the escalating medical tyranny that’s now totally conquered Australia, with two activists from the country explaining just how dire the situation is as their freedoms are stripped away in the name of public health.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already woke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this on other platforms it becomes an echo chamber.
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Australian activists and former political prisoners issue a dire warning to the world: “The globalists have captured our nation and are trying to break our will. Please help us. You are next.” Share this link to save Australia and save yourself!
Alex Jones also breaks down the latest incredible results of the Arizona audit proving Trump carried the state and that the election was stolen
Alex Jones breaks down the escalating medical tyranny that’s now totally conquered Australia, with two activists from the country explaining just how dire the situation is as their freedoms are stripped away in the name of public health.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already woke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this on other platforms it becomes an echo chamber.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
All the platforms and donation links are accessible using the URL below:
• https://linktr.ee/TR76News
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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