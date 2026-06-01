Iran LEGO: Congratulations to Paris Supporters - (We are all children of Gaza), 🆔 @explosivemedia

Congratulations to Paris supporters🥳🇫🇷



We remember when you filled the streets with your voices and shouted:



“Nous sommes tous des enfants de Gaza.”



(We are all children of Gaza)



🆔 @explosivemedia

Cynthia... Adding, about the Soccer game for those like me that doesn't keep up with sports and didn't know. I looked it up.:

(A huge banner covered an entire section of the stadium at PSG’s home venue of Parc des Princes in Paris Wednesday night ahead of their defeat at the hands of Spanish side Atletico Madrid. Paris Saint-Germain supporters celebrated Champions League victory by waving Palestinian flags and chanting "Palestine, Palestine!")

(Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the 2026 UEFA men’s Champions League, defeating Arsenal in a penalty shootout (1-1 after extra time, 4-3 on penalties) in Budapest on May 30, 2026.)



