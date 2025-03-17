Impact of Energy-Efficient Building Designs on Indoor Air Quality

Did you know energy-efficient building designs, while great for reducing bills, can trap toxic indoor air? From VOCs in furniture to hidden mold, our homes may be harboring harmful pollutants.





Mold, a silent neurotoxin, affects 70-80% of homes, often unnoticed. Combine that with off-gassing synthetics, and indoor air can be more toxic than outside air.





Want to learn more? Watch the latest interview to uncover the truth about indoor air quality and how to protect your health.





#IndoorAirQuality #HealthyHomes #MoldAwareness #EnergyEfficiency #ToxicFreeLiving





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport