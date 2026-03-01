The Strait of Hormuz, US troop casualties & the hidden secrets of the HYBRID WAR Iran is waging - Jackson Hinkle Legitimate Targets, speaks with Chris Helali

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: 3 U.S. TROOPS DEAD AS IRAN EVISCERATES AMERICAN BASES
Today on Legitimate Targets, Jackson Hinkle speaks with Chris Helali about the SHUTDOWN of the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. troop casualties & the hidden secrets of the HYBRID WAR Iran is waging
Thanks to Atomic Minerals for sponsoring today's video. You can get their latest presentation here on their website: https://atom-presentation.com/jackson...
Tickers: TSXV: ATOM | OTC: ATMMF
Today on Legitimate Targets, Jackson Hinkle speaks with Chris Helali about the SHUTDOWN of the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. troop casualties & the hidden secrets of the HYBRID WAR Iran is waging
Follow Chris' YouTube: @ChristopherHelaliOfficial
Follow Chris on X: https://x.com/ChrisHelali
JOIN OUR VIP COMMUNITY & SUPPORT TRUTH: / @legitimatetargetsofficial