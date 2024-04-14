Create New Account
Call On His Name - Official Lyric Video
PraiseSongs.com
14 views
Published 13 hours ago

This song is from the "Songs of Scripture" album at PraiseSongs.com

Available on all streaming platforms and at PraiseSongs.com as free download for listening and using at church services or home fellowships.

 

Words & music by: Robert Paul Brandolino

Keywords
jesusscripturechristian musicgospel musicworship musicpraise songworship song

