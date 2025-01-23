CTP Jeff Patterson - Benefits of Meditation - BTS/SP Video (CTP 20250125 S2E84 Audio release date)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S2E84 before Audio edits 40m 13s...
CTP S2E84 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Jan 25 2025 and thereafter) at:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E84) "Benefits of Meditation w/ Jeff Patterson"
See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus
Benefits of Meditation w/ Jeff Patterson
See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info
Transcript Bonus: "Odds and Ends (includes portion on Pharma/Pills)" TheLibertyBeacon piece
Episode related pieces...
- corresponding direct B4IN article link: TBD (general link: https://tinyurl.com/JLDArticles)
- corresponding direct TLB article link: TBD (general link: https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard)
- corresponding direct Substack article link: TBD (general link: https://substack.com/@jlenarddetroit)
- BTS/SP Video of this episode link: TBD (see JLenardDetroit BitChute,Brighteon,DailyMotion,Rumble,YouTube, channels)
- https://beforeitsnews.com/survival/2024/12/fight-flight-fade-ctp-s2e77-episode-breakdown-2796424.html
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/fight-flight-other-fade-option/
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/odds-and-ends-17-666-pills-security-uni-party/
"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)
[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]
- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist
- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast
- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP
- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics
- DeepCastPRO for Podcasters: tinyurl.com/DeepCastPro4Podcasters (Claim FREE listing)
- Get great Promotional Releases via: tinyurl.com/GreatPRPieces
- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist
- Transcription Services by: Converter.App
- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)
- other podcasts with Joseph M Lenard (partial listing): https://ivy.fm/tag/joseph-m-lenard
(CTP S2E84 Audio: XXm XXs, Sat Jan 25 2025)
[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl and Little Polish Genie - Ted Lenard Jr. & The Polka Kings; Used With Permission Under License ]
some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...
YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos
Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit
as well as can be found on/at: BitChute, Brighteon, and DailyMotion
In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.