CTP Jeff Patterson - Benefits of Meditation - BTS/SP Video (CTP 20250125 S2E84 Audio release date)
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 3 months ago

CTP S2E84 before Audio edits 40m 13s...

CTP S2E84 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Jan 25 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E84) "Benefits of Meditation w/ Jeff Patterson"

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

Benefits of Meditation w/ Jeff Patterson

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: "Odds and Ends (includes portion on Pharma/Pills)" TheLibertyBeacon piece


Episode related pieces...

- corresponding direct B4IN article link: TBD (general link: https://tinyurl.com/JLDArticles)

- corresponding direct TLB article link: TBD (general link: https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard)

- corresponding direct Substack article link: TBD (general link: https://substack.com/@jlenarddetroit)

- BTS/SP Video of this episode link: TBD (see JLenardDetroit BitChute,Brighteon,DailyMotion,Rumble,YouTube, channels)

- https://beforeitsnews.com/survival/2024/12/fight-flight-fade-ctp-s2e77-episode-breakdown-2796424.html

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/fight-flight-other-fade-option/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/odds-and-ends-17-666-pills-security-uni-party/


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics

- DeepCastPRO for Podcasters: tinyurl.com/DeepCastPro4Podcasters (Claim FREE listing)

- Get great Promotional Releases via: tinyurl.com/GreatPRPieces

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

- other podcasts with Joseph M Lenard (partial listing): https://ivy.fm/tag/joseph-m-lenard

(CTP S2E84 Audio: XXm XXs, Sat Jan 25 2025)

[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl and Little Polish Genie - Ted Lenard Jr. & The Polka Kings; Used With Permission Under License ]



some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit

as well as can be found on/at: BitChute, Brighteon, and DailyMotion


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.

Keywords
healthconstitutionmeditationpodcastchristianmedicineunited statespharmahealthcaremoviesobamacarepillsmedicationsjlenarddetroitchristitutionalisthealth-careobamaocareobama-care
