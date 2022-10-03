X22 Financial Report - Ep 2889A The October Effect On Deck, Red October, Economic Boomerang

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS - Ep. 2889A - Oct 2, 2022
The October Effect On Deck, Red October, Economic Boomerang
The EU cannot cut off Russia gas, this would take years to do says the World Bank. The people are pushing back against the great reset. Biden is forced to retreat from student loan forgiveness. Red October is approaching, this could be the October Effect, watch the market.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (There is always a risk of loss, and past performance is not indicative of future results)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.