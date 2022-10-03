Create New Account
X22 Financial Report - Ep 2889A The October Effect On Deck, Red October, Economic Boomerang
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS - Ep. 2889A - Oct 2, 2022

The October Effect On Deck, Red October, Economic Boomerang

The EU cannot cut off Russia gas, this would take years to do says the World Bank. The people are pushing back against the great reset. Biden is forced to retreat from student loan forgiveness. Red October is approaching, this could be the October Effect, watch the market.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
politicsrussiaukrainecentral bankfed reservebiden adminx22 financial report

