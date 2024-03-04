Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Benjamin Carson Tells How He Was Saved and How We Can Save America
channel image
American Patriots God Country
270 Subscribers
23 views
Published 21 hours ago

👕 For ✞ God & 🇺🇸 Country, SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com & use SAVE15 at checkout!

A message from guest speaker Dr. Ben Carson at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, TN. - July 24, 2022

SOURCE ➡️ Guest Speaker: Dr. Ben Carson [Sunday] - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LM9Snm9TNjY

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. All Products: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products/

2. God Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear/

3. Made in USA Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa/

4. Trump Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-gear/

5. III% Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

6. Men's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing/

7. Women's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing/

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
racismfreedompoliticstrendingamericaconstitutiongodviralchristianchristianitytyrannyben carsonamerican patriots for god and countryviral videoone nation under godjudeo-christianviral videosjudeo-christian valuestrending videostrending videodr benjamin carson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket