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Dr Andrew Kaufman Presentation about Spike Proteins
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309 views • August 03, 2021
Dr Andrew Kaufman Presentation about Spike Proteins
SARS-COV-2 HAS NEVER BEEN ISOLATED AND PROVEN TO EXIST
What they have is a computer generated synthetic RNA code - They didn't have the virus to use. It's a poison either way you look at it. Death shot - we have to stop it now! PCR is a lie . Millions have suffered. Nuremberg code. Crimes Against Humanity.
SARS-COV-2 HAS NEVER BEEN ISOLATED AND PROVEN TO EXIST
What they have is a computer generated synthetic RNA code - They didn't have the virus to use. It's a poison either way you look at it. Death shot - we have to stop it now! PCR is a lie . Millions have suffered. Nuremberg code. Crimes Against Humanity.
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