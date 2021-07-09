Hit The Brakes! Corporatism Often Incites Revolutions!

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Wealth inequality is a normal and natural condition of civilization. Human beings are not homogenous and unconscious robots, where everything is exactly the same for everyone. However, when wealth inequality is artificially inflated through the political process, trouble is introduced. When a small percentage become extremely rich at the expense of others (rather than at the service of others) bad feelings tend to form. Politics must be removed from the economy in order to remedy the situation.