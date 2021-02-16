You’ll Own Nothing and Be Happy!? - The Great Reset

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By 2030 you’ll owe nothing and be happy about it! These are the words of Klaus Schwab, head of the world economic forum. It’s part of his plan for the great reset. In this video you’ll learn why you’ll be so happy only nothing. And also why they’ll be even happier because they own everything.
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