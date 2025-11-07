From Overstock CEO to Unmasking Election Theft & The Global Coup | Patrick Byrne

In this explosive episode of Conversations of Consequence, host John Michael Chambers sits down with national treasure and whistleblower Patrick Byrne. Byrne details his incredible journey from a unique, non-standard relationship with U.S. intelligence agencies to becoming a central figure in exposing the Russiagate hoax.





He reveals shocking, first-hand accounts of being used to set up political targets and bribe Hillary Clinton as part of what he describes as a "soft coup" orchestrated by Brennan, Comey, and Obama—a plan codenamed "Operation Snowglobe."





The conversation then delves deep into Byrne's recent, dangerous, multi-year operation penetrating Venezuela, where he and his team uncovered the global election theft apparatus. He explains how the Venezuelan cartel-state, in collaboration with China and Serbia, has been manipulating elections in 72 countries for over 20 years using Dominion and Smartmatic systems, fundamentally warping Western societies.





Byrne also shares his insights on the COVID-19 pandemic, the mRNA vaccines, the looming financial reset, and the nature of the existential threat facing humanity. This is a comprehensive and chilling look at the hidden wars being waged against freedom and the battle to restore the Republic.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/