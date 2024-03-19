Gerald Celente goes way back and has a lot of wisdom - He forecasted in his Trends Journal back in 2020 about the recent commercial real estate crash happening now
27 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
great interview. Man this is going to be a Blood Bath
Keywords
redactedcelentegerald
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos