Was The FBI Blackmailing [Bidan]?

According to Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Federal Bureau of Investigation received — but blocked — criminal information from 40+ informants re: the Biden crime family.
• Grassley Reveals New Details Of FBI Efforts To Tamper With Far-Reaching Biden Family Investigations
• Prosecutor: Biden Bribery Claim Was Credible Enough For Further Investigation, But FBI Resisted
• FBI & Its Foreign Influence Task Force Purged Sources Who Were Onto Biden Corruption
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (25 October 2023)
