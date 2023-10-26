Create New Account
Was The FBI Blackmailing [Bidan]?
Son of the Republic
According to Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Federal Bureau of Investigation received — but blocked — criminal information from 40+ informants re: the Biden crime family.

Grassley Reveals New Details Of FBI Efforts To Tamper With Far-Reaching Biden Family Investigations

Prosecutor: Biden Bribery Claim Was Credible Enough For Further Investigation, But FBI Resisted

FBI & Its Foreign Influence Task Force Purged Sources Who Were Onto Biden Corruption


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (25 October 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6339873985112

