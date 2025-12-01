Joe Oltmann Untamed | Tommy Carrigan & Joe Dolio | Nat'l Guard Attack, CO Demise | 12.1.25

On this episode, we tackle the deadly consequences of failed security and immigration policies. Joe Dolio, Marine Corps veteran and fraud expert, joins us to discuss last week’s National Guardsman shootings in D.C., the vulnerabilities exposed by unvetted immigration, and parallels with Somali fraud networks in Minnesota. We break down how lax vetting and governmental inaction put American lives at risk and what citizens can do to protect themselves in an increasingly chaotic environment.





Colorado is in crisis. Under Governor Polis and a Democrat supermajority, crime, drug use, and homelessness have surged, while K-12 education continues its steady decline, slipping six spots nationally over eight years. Homicides and overdoses have risen every year since 2018, leaving families vulnerable and communities strained. From deadly crashes involving repeat offenders to violent home intrusions, Coloradans are feeling the impact of mismanaged priorities and weak enforcement policies.









We also expose the state’s systemic failures at home. With shocking cases like the Highway 83 crash that killed five, committed by a parolee with a long criminal history, it’s clear that Coloradans are paying the price for policymakers’ misplaced priorities. Tune in as we examine the policies, the numbers, and the real human cost of eight years of governance gone wrong.





