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God's horrific wrath will fall on the earth and millions of polytheist Christians after the rapture
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104 views • April 23, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021).
Real Christians are monotheists and religious Christians are polytheists
Real Christians are monotheists and worship only one God--our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. The Western feminist nations’ Illuminati 501c3 church pastors and millions and millions of religious Christian convert hordes are polytheists and worship many, many gods. They redefine God’s Bible verses who is Jesus into their own god’s ideologies and values. The following are some of the names of the gods that they worship:… I do not have the space or the time to write the hundreds of other gods that the Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes and pastor worship, but these are some of the more popular gods that they worship. When you ask the question why 33.3% of the earth’s population has been replaced by the returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and “hubrid” hybrids and clones and androids and animals upgraded to human gene bodies, then the root cause lies with the Church, who are supposed to be the salt and light of the world that preserves from rotting and warns the world of the infiltration. But, the Church is the one causing the devils and demons to exterminate and replace them, and the Church is the one removing God’s spiritual protection. When the Church rebels against women’s head coverings for Jezebel, and their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, they will be exterminated and replaced by non-human avatars. This is God’s judgment upon his own House the Church. All the genetic descendants and hybrid children that they frantically bred and raised will die with them. The End Times Church is a harlot church that is heavily into witchcraft rebellion which is false doctrines, and it is run by a female demonic spirit that opposes the Elijah spirit of God, and its end result upon the earth will be destruction from God. The traits of a religious Christian is one who reads this sermon, but they will not do anything or repent or change or listen. They are blind, naked and dead spiritually. Nothing will make them repent or change or wake up. They are the slumbering church. They think they are awake, but the fact that they do not do anything after finding out the truth shows that they are sleeping. Their hearts puts them to sleep. When you rebel against women’s head coverings, your head gets controlled by the fallen angels. They are like the ancient Israelites, who would not repent of their Baal arches and Asherah poles and worshipping foreign gods in high places. They are still doing the same. You warn them and preach to them, but they think you are speaking utter nonsense, and the truth just goes in one ear and out the other. This is an extreme case of spiritual death. They believe they are Christians, because they believe their salvation is by faith and love and works, but they do not have first love for God, which is his Word Jesus Christ. They pick and choose those Bible verses they like, and throw out the Bible verse they do not accept, and they replace them with other gods’ ideologies and values. This is why the religious Christians are not monotheists, but they are polytheists, because they worship many gods and not the one and only true God YHWH Jesus, just like the Israelites did when God’s judgment and wrath fell on them suddenly. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Real Christians are monotheists and religious Christians are polytheists
Real Christians are monotheists and worship only one God--our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. The Western feminist nations’ Illuminati 501c3 church pastors and millions and millions of religious Christian convert hordes are polytheists and worship many, many gods. They redefine God’s Bible verses who is Jesus into their own god’s ideologies and values. The following are some of the names of the gods that they worship:… I do not have the space or the time to write the hundreds of other gods that the Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes and pastor worship, but these are some of the more popular gods that they worship. When you ask the question why 33.3% of the earth’s population has been replaced by the returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and “hubrid” hybrids and clones and androids and animals upgraded to human gene bodies, then the root cause lies with the Church, who are supposed to be the salt and light of the world that preserves from rotting and warns the world of the infiltration. But, the Church is the one causing the devils and demons to exterminate and replace them, and the Church is the one removing God’s spiritual protection. When the Church rebels against women’s head coverings for Jezebel, and their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, they will be exterminated and replaced by non-human avatars. This is God’s judgment upon his own House the Church. All the genetic descendants and hybrid children that they frantically bred and raised will die with them. The End Times Church is a harlot church that is heavily into witchcraft rebellion which is false doctrines, and it is run by a female demonic spirit that opposes the Elijah spirit of God, and its end result upon the earth will be destruction from God. The traits of a religious Christian is one who reads this sermon, but they will not do anything or repent or change or listen. They are blind, naked and dead spiritually. Nothing will make them repent or change or wake up. They are the slumbering church. They think they are awake, but the fact that they do not do anything after finding out the truth shows that they are sleeping. Their hearts puts them to sleep. When you rebel against women’s head coverings, your head gets controlled by the fallen angels. They are like the ancient Israelites, who would not repent of their Baal arches and Asherah poles and worshipping foreign gods in high places. They are still doing the same. You warn them and preach to them, but they think you are speaking utter nonsense, and the truth just goes in one ear and out the other. This is an extreme case of spiritual death. They believe they are Christians, because they believe their salvation is by faith and love and works, but they do not have first love for God, which is his Word Jesus Christ. They pick and choose those Bible verses they like, and throw out the Bible verse they do not accept, and they replace them with other gods’ ideologies and values. This is why the religious Christians are not monotheists, but they are polytheists, because they worship many gods and not the one and only true God YHWH Jesus, just like the Israelites did when God’s judgment and wrath fell on them suddenly. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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