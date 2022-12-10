Upsurge In Cancer Cases Among Young Women

https://gnews.org/articles/576777
摘要：American pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole emphasized once again in a media interview. according to results of his laboratory's analysis of female tumor biopsies, since the introduction of the Chinese Communist Party ( CCP ) virus vaccine, the incidence of female cancer has increased rapidly, the age group of cancer kept going down, and the situation will get worse after the second or third dose of the vaccine.
