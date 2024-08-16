A Good Primer By New California Before Listening To The Previous Video Of Alex Jones

This New California video is from a portion of a recent New California conference call with the president of New California speaking about "The Council" and how that the New California State movement is basically in the middle of the mix of the political goings on.

I suggest listening to this video before listening to the Alex Jones interview of Greg Stenstrom which reveals the powers controlling the USA and much of the world.

Note: This video is audio only.

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/ncs-council-primer

