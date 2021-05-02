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The Next Crisis, NZ Fires Vax Refusers And QLD Comes Down Hard With The Boot!
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130 views • May 02, 2021
The WEF gives us warnings to their moves and last July they did just that! The question is what will it be? Meanwhile New Zealand and Queensland are getting more and more tyrannical! Things are escalating quickly and not slowing down!
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Article Links:
https://twitter.com/marcus94543161/status/1388481207118225410?s=19
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/0ZYSfJpI/1798-fully-vaccinated-people-in-massachusetts-have-tested-positive-for-covid-state-data-shows?s=oldSite&;ss=a7
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/300290121/covid19-nine-customs-border-workers-fired-after-refusing-jab
https://www.news.com.au/national/queensland/news/qld-introduces-harsh-new-covid-rule-for-people-who-have-been-interstate/news-story/24e48ebc778fd0cb4d8c94f920b3d73d
https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/public-health-directions/interstate-exposure-venues#list-of-interstate-exposure-venues
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/marcus94543161/status/1388481207118225410?s=19
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/0ZYSfJpI/1798-fully-vaccinated-people-in-massachusetts-have-tested-positive-for-covid-state-data-shows?s=oldSite&;ss=a7
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/300290121/covid19-nine-customs-border-workers-fired-after-refusing-jab
https://www.news.com.au/national/queensland/news/qld-introduces-harsh-new-covid-rule-for-people-who-have-been-interstate/news-story/24e48ebc778fd0cb4d8c94f920b3d73d
https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/public-health-directions/interstate-exposure-venues#list-of-interstate-exposure-venues
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