Signs of the end times: trials & tribulation for God's saints

Millions of biblical followers of Christ will lose their lives for Christ’s sake in the upcoming last martyrdom of God’s saints who will die in their faith in Christ and in obedience to His holy written word as our dear brothers and sisters did during the dark and middle ages when 100 million Christians were mass murdered during a period of 1260 years by satan’s roman catholic church, the Jesuits and their supporters.





As Revelation 14:13 says: And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.





And those who will die in Christ in the soon upcoming martyrdom of God’s people will be with Christ for a thousand years according to Revelation 20:4.





Paul reminds us also in Acts 14:22 about the persecution of Christ’s biblical followers. The verse says: Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.





