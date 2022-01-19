Brazil have Politics Prisioners !

Roberto Jefferson is a political prisoner in the middle of the Third Millennium!

President of a political party, he voiced serious accusations against the Brazilian Judiciary System and some of its members who abandoned compliance with the Federal Constitution and illegally arrested him, adding to allegations produced artificially to keep him in prison, without investigation, without trial, without the right to defense and without the Due Process of Law, after he published a video in which he prayed the Psalm 109, in detriment of one of his persecuting tormentors!

Your organism suffers from the stress caused by the injustices suffered!

The Intersection of honest and faith-filled Christian people is fundamental for the unraveling of this issue that wounds any Code of Humanity for the defense of Human Rights!

This War is spiritual!

@INTLCriminalCourt

#CrimeAgainstHumanRights

PT

Roberto Jefferson é um preso politico em pleno IIIº Milênio !

Presidente de um Partido politico, externou graves acusações ao Sistema Judiciario brasileiro e alguns de seus integrante que abandonaram o atendimento à Constituição Federal e o prenderam, ilegalmente, somando alegações produzidas artificialmente para mante-lo preso, sem inquerito, sem julgamento, sem direito a defesa e sem o Devido Processo Legal, após o mesmo ter publicado um video em que Orava o Salmo 109, em desfavor de um de seus algozes perseguidores!

Seu organismo padece dos desgastes do Estresse causados pelas injustiças sofridas !

A Interseção de pessoas cristãs honestas e plenas de fé é fundamental para o deslinde desta questão que fere de morte qualquer Codigo da Humanidade de defesa dos Diretos Humanos !

Esta Guerra é espiritual !

@INTLCriminalCourt

#CrimeAgainstHumanRights