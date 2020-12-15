© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Great Reset "Transhumanism" Exposed
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • December 15, 2020
In this episode of Behind The Deep State, host Alex Newman shows that the globalist Deep State operatives pushing the so-called "Great Reset" are now openly talking about merging human beings with technology. World Economic Forum boss Klaus Schwab has been openly touting this as part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which he said is crucial to the Great Reset. The United Nations and the International Monetary Fund are behind it too. Finally, the Deep State is openly planning to alter people's DNA using technology, as Bill Gates bragged in a video about vaccines.
📰 Alex's Full Article:
https://thenewamerican.com/great-reset-transhumanism-merging-man-machine/
📰 Alex's Full Article:
https://thenewamerican.com/great-reset-transhumanism-merging-man-machine/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.